Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Expanding vaccination cards objectives: Sen. Grace Poe on Monday, September 13, 2021, says she filed Senate Bill No. 3321 to expand the objectives of the vaccine cards. During the virtual hearing of the Subcommittee of the Committee on Finance on the proposed Vaccination Passport Program, Poe said the measure does not mandate people to be vaccinated but encourages them to do so. “The purpose is purely for record keeping. Beyond that, the cards have no use. We cannot use a vaccination card to travel for work, leisure, or to access goods and services, among other things, as the rules remain restrictive to even all individuals regardless of vaccination status... Aside from the absence of legislation, its lack of power stems from the fact that the vaccine cards are unique to each LGU without standard appearance and formatting and no security features,” Poe said. She said SBN 3321 seeks to expand the objectives of the COVID-19 vaccine card. Hopefully, Poe said the country can use the vaccine card to usher its people in the better normal. She said it is noteworthy that nothing in the proposed measure mandates or requires people to get vaccinated, but incentivize them to do so. "By expanding the objectives of the vaccine card, we hope to be able to put the right balance to public health and economy amid the pandemic,” Poe added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)