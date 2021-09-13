Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Underdeclared ITR: Sen. Imee Marcos asks officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. to explain why they underdeclared their sales for medical supplies when they filed their income tax return at the Bureau of Internal Revenue during the continuation of the virtual hearing on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Monday, September 13, 2021. She said the COA report showed that Pharmally was awarded a contract amounting to P9.06 billion from April to June 2020 but she said the company’s Income Tax Return (ITR) showed only P7.485 billion in sales. “There seems to be an underdeclaration of P2 billion which is a huge amount," Marcos said. Pharmally treasurer Mohit Dargani said the company had hired an accounting firm to do their tax declaration and that they were asked to postpone the deliveries of supplies. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)