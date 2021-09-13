Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Villar sponsors bills declaring 6 sites as protected areas: Sen. Cynthia A. Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, sponsors six bills emanating from the House of Representatives, which seek the declaration of six sites as protected areas under the National Integrated Protected Areas System. In her speech during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 13, 2021, Villar enumerated the sites: 1) Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape in the provinces of Benguet, Ifugao and Nueva Vizcaya (House Bill No. (HBN) 9325); 2) Banao Protected Landscape in Kalinga (HBN 9329); 3) Tirad Pass Protected Landscape in Ilocos Sur (HBN 9327); 4) Mt. Arayat Protected Landscape in Pampanga (HBN 9206); 5) Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary in Iloilo (HBN 9328); and 6) Naga-Kabasalan Protected Landscape (HBN 9326). “We need to declare more protected areas through legislation if we are to fulfill the state guarantee, under our Constitution, of protecting and advancing the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature,” Villar said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)