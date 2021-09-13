Photo Release

September 13, 2021 Senate approves 25 local bills on 2nd reading: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, introduces amendments to two local bills, House Bill Nos. (HBN) 4954 and 4955, which seek to establish the Maganhan National High School and the Punta National High School both in Baybay, Leyte. The Senate, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, September 13, 2021, approved on second reading the two local measures along with 22 other House Bills seeking to create national high schools, as well as a measure seeking to establish the Bohol First Congressional District Library. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)