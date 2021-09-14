Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Policy on licensure exam cancellation: Sen. Pia Cayetano seeks clarification from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on the cancellation or postponement of licensure exams, particularly the physicians’ examination in Metro Manila scheduled to start on September 11, which was cancelled two days before the holding of the exam. PRC Chairman Teofilo Pilando, Jr., during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation Tuesday, September 14, 2021, said they were ready to conduct the examination as scheduled but because the declaration of the modified enhanced community quarantine was extended in Metro Manila, they were not allowed to proceed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF). “To have to be told about these changes two days before, it’s really difficult. Whether you are for the cancellation or you are not for the cancellation, I am just saying that two days’ notice is a bit difficult even for the teachers and professors who are guiding their students,” Cayetano said. Cayetano added legislators can help the PRC if the problem is coordination with IATF and advised PRC to be in touch with associations of schools. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)