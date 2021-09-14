Photo Release

September 14, 2021 On complaints vs CPD programs: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the virtual hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation Tuesday, September 14, 2021, airs some complaints against the Continuing Professional Developments (CPD) programs, which he said are added costs to the professionals, especially those coming from outside of Metro Manila. Gatchalian said he was invited in some CPD activities and he observed that the program itself would only take one or one and a half day. But also included in the activities were shopping, side trips to malls and other places. “That actually increases the cost and that became the root cause of a lot of complaints, especially those coming from outside of Metro Manila... it seems to me, from my observation, that the CPD became business to some people that increased the costs for our professionals who are trying to fulfill this mandate,” Gatchalian said. “I think we have to take this seriously and carve out or leave out the commercial aspect of this activity because it really burdens the professionals and not all professionals are high-earning professionals,” he added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)