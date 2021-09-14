Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Sim Card Registration Act: Sen. Grace Poe sponsors Senate Bill No. 2395 or the Sim Card Registration Act during plenary session Tuesday, September 14, 2021. Poe said the measure aims to address the proliferation of sim card-aided fraud in the country, especially during the pandemic. She cited a household survey conducted by the Department of Information and Communications Technology which showed that out of 32,915 respondents nationwide, 6,840 people were victimized by text scams using unregistered mobile numbers. According to Poe, 1 out of 5 individuals have been victimized by unregistered sim cards in the Philippines. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)