Photo Release

September 14, 2021 Pacquiao accepts amendments for SBN 2077: Sen. Emmanuel “Manny” Pacquiao, during plenary session Tuesday, September 14, 2021, accepts amendments to Senate Bill No. 2077 or the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission Act of 2021, including an amendment from Sen. Pia Cayetano which would allow the commission to accept donations from the private sector for the professional boxers and combatants’ welfare development trust fund. The bill aims to create the Philippine Boxing and Combat Sports Commission to protect and enhance the welfare of professional boxers and combatants and to promote and make the Philippines an international/regional center for professional boxing and combat sports competition, training, convention, and tourism. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)