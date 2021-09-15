Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Abolishing PS-DBM: Sen. Joel Villanueva sees merit in the proposal of Sen. Imee Marcos to rightsize or abolish the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) because the agency is not performing its mandate. During a virtual hearing of the Finance Subcommittee A on the proposed 2022 budget of the Department of Finance, Villanueva cited the 2020 Commission on Audit report stating that PS-DBM has very weak control over its inventories and that 31 percent of the common use items or supplies are actually unavailable. “This is one of the things that we should carefully look into, because if they could not perform their mandate, might as well rightsize and abolish this particular agency,” Villanueva said. Marcos on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 had asked Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III to comment on the proposal to rightsize or abolish PS-DBM and the Philippine International Trading Corporation. Dominguez said it is a good idea to regularly review all government agencies for possible abolition like what is being done in the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)