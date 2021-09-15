Photo Release

September 15, 2021 DOF budget increases by 32.65 percent: Finance Committee chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 scrutinizes the proposed budget of the Department of Finance (DOF) and its attached agencies for next year. During the virtual hearing of the Finance SubCommittee A, also chaired by Angara, Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez III presented the achievements and the targets of the DOF. According to Dominguez, the country managed its solid financial footing amidst the pandemic. He said this validates the good work of the DOF for the nation. The department’s budget for 2022 amounts to P23.18 billion, a 32.65 percent increase of this year’s budget amounting to P16 billion. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)