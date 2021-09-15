Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Zubiri supports OPAPP budget: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri expresses his support for the approval of the proposed 2022 budget of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) during the hearing Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Zubiri said he is willing to sponsor any amendments proposed by OPAPP to help rebel returnees in Mindanao transition from fighters to farmers. “The higher objective is to maintain peace in the area. I have nothing but praise for OPAPP. I support their budget, even their budget increase, especially for those areas in the Bangsamoro region,” Zubiri said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)