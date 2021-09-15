Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Pimentel supports socio-economic projects in Mindanao: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel Jr. during the hybrid hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP) Wednesday, September 15, 2021 seeks clarification from OPPAP chief Carlito Galvez Jr. as to why he was requesting P4.6 billion from the recommended P1.9 billion budget for next year. Galvez explained the government has committed to maintain peace in Mindanao and the agency would need to implement socio-economic projects as well as the capacity building of the community, among other expenditures. “Well, if we have good feedback then we should give this our full support,” Pimentel, who has his roots in Mindanao, said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)