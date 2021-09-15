Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Is Philippines now promoting overseas employment?: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon asks if Senate Bill No. 2234 or the proposed Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act will reverse the country’s longstanding national policy of not promoting overseas employment, during the interpellation period of the said bill on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Drilon, a former labor secretary, pointed out that under the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995 (RA 8042), the “State does not promote overseas employment as a means to sustain economic growth and achieve national development.” “While it has been repeatedly asserted in the hearings that labor migration is not a policy of the government, in seeming contrast, we are now rearranging the bureaucracy on OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) to create a new department that deals with migration,” Drilon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)