Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Sustainable provisions for Baguio: Sen. Pia Cayetano asks Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, sponsor of House Bill No. 8882 or the Act Revising the Charter of Baguio City, if the amended charter contains sustainable provisions for the city. Tolentino told Cayetano during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 15, 2021 that the charter contains the creation of a creative council. “Nowhere in the Philippines can you find a charter with a creative council. We now have a creative city. We now have a smart city. This is a far cry from the antiquated 1909 charter of Baguio. The council would address the concerns of the good lady,” Tolentino said. Cayetano said she has fond memories of Baguio since she spent a lot of time in the city when she was growing up. She said she would still visit the place two to three times a year before the pandemic. She asked Tolentino if he is amenable to a council on sustainability or a sustainable officer to complement with the council of creativity. “....a body that would look into the whole concept of sustainability such as water, which is a scarce resource all over the country, particularly to Baguio. Access to clean water is a sustainable development goal. Innovation, industry and infrastructure are sustainable development goals. Baguio might be the first city we are amending the charter of which has a very strong provisions on sustainability,” Cayetano said. In reply, Tolentino said the new charter is replete with sustainable provisions to protect and preserve watersheds, street parks and other forest projects. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)