Photo Release

September 15, 2021 Childhood filled with Baguio memories: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan expresses hope that House Bill No. 8882 or the act revising the charter of Baguio City, would address the renewal of the city as the summer capital of the country. During Wednesday’s plenary session, September 15, 2021, Pangilinan said his childhood was filled with “wonderful, beautiful memories” of vacations in Baguio during summer days and he looks forward to the passage of this measure for the renewal of Baguio of old. “Hopefully, in my twilight years, perhaps my grandchildren will be able to experience and smell the Baguio pine scent going up Kennon Road as we enter Baguio City. And we thank the mayor (Benjamin Magalong) for his initiatives and his hard work. I too, have heard a lot of good things about how the mayor has been transforming Baguio City,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)