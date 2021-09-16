Photo Release

September 16, 2021 Proposed 2022 PCOO budget: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of Finance Subcommittee G, presides over the virtual briefing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and attached agencies Thursday, September 16, 2021. PCOO Sec. Martin Andanar, in his presentation, said next year’s budget of the PCOO amounts to P1.91 billion, an increase of almost P300 million from this year’s P1.62 billion budget of the agency. Andanar said the agency is making efforts to advance integrated public information programs and its Freedom of Information project. He said the PCOO, for next year would endeavor the operationalization of the Government Communication Academy; construction of the Visayas Media Hub; implementation of the Tri-Media Information Project; procurement of additional information and communication technology (ICT) equipment and software; and, lease of a new office space and parking lots. Andanar added that the agency would ensure the effective implementation of the Freedom of Information Act, the Media Workers Welfare Act, and the People’s Broadcasting Corporation Act. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)