Photo Release

September 16, 2021 Drilon scrutinizes PCOO budget: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon scrutinizes the proposed P1.91 billion budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) and its attached agencies for next year during a virtual briefing Thursday, September 16, 2021. Drilon asked PCOO Undersecretary Kristian Ablan to submit to the committee the address, educational attainment, daily time record and job description of the agency’s 1,479 contract of service employees. “Will you be renewing the contracts of these employees and how many more do you intend to hire in 2022?” Drilon asked. He also asked PCOO officials to explain their proposed budget for the agency’s communications projects as well as the purpose of a Visayas media hub. “Where will this be located? What is the capital outlay for?” Drilon asked. Ablan said the Visayas media hub will be located in Cebu and would complement the media hubs in Davao and in Quezon City. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)