Photo Release

September 16, 2021 Privatizing IBC-13: Sen. Imee Marcos seeks to be updated on the plan to privatize IBC-13, which the Governance Commission on Government-Owned and Controlled Corporation through a public bidding, was supposed to present a floor price of P10 billion. During the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget of the Presidential Communications Operations Office, Thursday, September 16, 2021, Marcos recalled that IBC-13 was the number 1 channel in the 70s and its privatization was approved by then President Benigno Aquino in January 2016. Hexilon Alvarez, chairman of IBC 13, said despite the opinion of the Development Bank of the Philippines, which was hired to be its advisor, to set aside the privatization plan, they are now taking steps to push through with it. “Setting aside? Why is that? I know so many politicians, political parties, oligarchs who are dying to buy a TV station,” Marcos said. The senator also expressed hope that the privatization of IBC-13 would be finally carried out given that every budget hearing, she would always hear about this plan. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)