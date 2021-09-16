Photo Release

September 16, 2021 On boosting personal social media accounts: Sen. Nancy Binay asks officials of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) to submit to the committee its 2020 communications projects and the corresponding budgets, particularly on its Covid-19 advocacy campaign during a virtual hearing on the agency’s proposed P1.91 billion budget for next year Thursday, September 16, 2021. Binay also asked officials if they boosted any personal social media accounts that were not an official account of the PCOO. Officials denied the boosting of personal accounts and agreed to submit all the data Binay requested. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)