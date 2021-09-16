Photo Release

September 16, 2021 Pimentel supports DFA position on sale of Tokyo properties: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III expresses his support as chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations for Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro Locsin Jr.’s position to reject attempts to sell Philippine properties in Tokyo, Japan. During the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the P21.051 billion proposed budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs for next year, Locsin emphasized that these properties are a memorial of what Filipinos suffered during World War II and he will not allow anybody to make money out of it. “For the information of the secretary, we supported your position, your consistent policy that the Philippine government properties in Japan are not for sale as reported out by the committee to plenary… and we made of record that no offers from private entities shall be entertained by any DFA office or foreign service post,” Pimentel said. The senator added in his future briefings with DFA, they will discuss what they can do to make these properties economically productive for the Republic. DFA's proposed budget was approved on subcommittee level. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)