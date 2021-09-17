Photo Release

September 17, 2021 Blue Ribbon continues inquiry into COVID-19 funds use: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Blue Ribbon Committee, presides over the inquiry into the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the Department of Health budget utilization, especially its COVID-19 expenditures Friday, September 17, 2021. While other parties insisted that there is no overpricing in the procurement of supplies by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management, Gordon stressed there is fraud, waste, and abuse. “How does this pandemic really affect the lives of our people? That is what we should talk about in the beginning. That is what COA had said. They are defending the money of the people. That is what the Senate is saying,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)