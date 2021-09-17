Photo Release

September 17, 2021 COA findings: Sen. Christopher Lawrence Go asks Commission on Audit (COA) chairperson Michael Aguinaldo during the continuation of the virtual Blue Ribbon inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Friday, September 17, 2021, whether the COA report stated that there was any anomaly or corruption on the part of the DOH and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) on their transactions of medical supplies such as face masks, face shield and personal protective equipment. Aguinaldo said corruption was not stated in the COA report; instead it stated that there was “no findings of any money lost or corruption and noted PS-DBM's inventory management.” Go urged COA to clear the issue of DOH as soon as possible. “If you are found guilty of any anomaly, you will be held liable but in fairness to government agencies who want to be cleared so they could return back to work perhaps you can act on the explanation they submitted as soon as possible so they can continue with their work,” Go said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)