Photo Release

September 17, 2021 Drilon moves to subpoena Pharmally financial records: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon virtual inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Friday, September 17, 2021, moves to subpoena the accounting and auditing records as well as other documents pertinent to its financial transactions. Drilon learned the documents were actually subpoenaed but the committee has yet to receive the papers. Drilon made the motion after an accounting firm outsourced by Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. testified that the documents they got were either in summary or incomplete. The accountant cited the P33 million donation made by Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corp. of which details were incomplete and did not state whether the firm paid for a donor’s tax. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)