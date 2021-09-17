Photo Release

September 17, 2021 Who ordered questionable delivery of surgical masks?: Sen. Risa Hontiveros quizzes Krizle Mago, incorporator of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., on the identity of the person who ordered the irregular delivery of millions of surgical masks related to the controversial transactions between Pharmally and the government, during the continuation of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee probe on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the use of COVID-19 response funds, Friday, September 17, 2021. Hontiveros noted that Pharmally made the unsolicited delivery of two million units of surgical masks to the government even before the company received a Request for Quotation or a Notice of Award from the Procurement Service - Department of Budget and Management. Mago later said that a certain “boss” approved the delivery, although Pharmally executives Linconn Ong and Mohit Dargani both denied making any such action. “The only logical conclusion is that someone might have underhandedly guaranteed this contract for them even before any documentation was done,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)