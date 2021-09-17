Photo Release

September 17, 2021 Pangilinan questions RT-PCR kits expiry date: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan seeks clarification from officials of the Department of Health (DOH) and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) as to why they accepted RT-PCR kits from Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp which had six-month expiry dates when the DOH required expiry date was from 24 to 36 months. “I am just concerned. You had your specs that is approved by your experts that requires 24 to 36 months expiry date and you accepted the delivery from Pharmally when they changed the term. I know medicines are usually sold at a cheaper price when they are near their expiry date,” Pangilinan said during the continuation of the virtual Blue Ribbon inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report on the utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) budget, particularly on its expenditures for the Covid-19 program Friday, September 17, 2021. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the requirement of 24 to 36 months expiry date was before the pandemic. He said there was a high requirement for the kits last year and they would be used before the expiry date. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)