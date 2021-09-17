Photo Release



Expedite Blue Ribbon Investigation: Senator Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. believes that the Senate Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations (Blue Ribbon Committee) will be expediting its inquiry into public expenditure during the pandemic. He also thinks no one intends to prolong the investigation because senators has time and again expressed their desire to expeditiously charge persons the evidence will point to.

"Naniniwala akong hindi na ito papatagalin at papahabain. Dapat talaga i-expedite ang proceedings nang masampahan na ng kinauukulang kaso at mapanagot ang mga ididiin ng ebidensiya," Revilla said in the vernacular.

He added that the Senate recognizes the need to focus on equally important tasks like the continuation of the government's pandemic response and the scrutiny and passing of the 2022 national budget.

The lawmaker also explained that prolonged hearings will not bode well with the public with the possibility of it being drowned by the growing political noise due to the upcoming national elections.

"The period for the filing of candidacies will be in less than two (2) weeks. Kung hahaba pa ito, mababahiran na ng pagdududa na baka ginagamit na lang sa pulitika. It can be dismissed as such, and we might lose the chance to hold those responsible accountable," he explained. "Lalo na at maraming Senador ang tatakbo for re-election o mas mataas na katungkulan," he ended.