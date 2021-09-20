Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Zubiri co-sponsors Concurrent Resolution seeking extension of voter registration: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri co-sponsors Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 17 during the plenary session Monday, September 20, 2021. The resolution seeks to extend the voter registration period for another month to prevent the disenfranchisement of voters. Zubiri said a recent Pulse Asia survey showed that an alarming 46 percent of the respondents are not willing to go out and vote if Covid-19 cases are still high by the time the election comes. He said many Filipinos have yet to register. “Consider the youth who are last in the vaccination priority list. Do we expect them to go out and stand in line these last few days of registration while unvaccinated? It’s almost like we are deterring them from registering. Let’s not give them a hard time. It’s their right to vote, so, let us give them enough time to safely register,” Zubiri pointed out. He said registrants need more time so they can be spaced-out and accommodated safely and properly. According to Zubiri, a month-long extension would make a big difference. (Henzberg Austria/Senate PRIB)