Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Extend voter registration: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan sponsors Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 17 during the plenary session Monday, September 20, 2021. The resolution seeks to extend the voter registration period for another month to prevent the disenfranchisement of voters. Pangilinan said he hopes the Commission on Elections (Comelec) would heed the Senate’s call to extend voter registration, even if it's only for a month. “Our first-time voters are raring to register. They are lining up for hours to be able to register. The least that the Comelec can do is not to disenfranchise these voters and extend by one month (the voter registration). I believe this is a reasonable appeal, a reasonable request,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)