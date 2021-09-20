Photo Release

September 20, 2021 PRC needs foresight in conducting licensure exams: Sen. Pia Cayetano calls on the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to introduce strategic foresight in determining how to conduct licensure examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Cayetano, expressing her support to the manifestation of Sen. Joel Villanueva during the hybrid plenary session Monday, September 20, 2021, regarding board examination cancellation issues, said that while she understands the health concerns that affected the conduct of tests, the PRC should come up with plans on how to deal with it and ensure that board exams would be “predictably” held. “We are watching, awaiting and hoping that all of our educational institutions, including the PRC, will really have a clear plan on ensuring that our very valued human talents are able to fulfill their most promising future by allowing them to at least take the tests and be able to move forward and get the job that they want,” Cayetano added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)