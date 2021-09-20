Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Raising the issue of voter registration in Comelec budget hearing: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairman of the Committee on Finance, expresses support for Sen. Risa Hontiveros, Finance vice chairperson defending the proposed 2022 budget of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), in asking the agency to extend the period of voter registration to at least a month as contained in the adopted Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 17. During Monday’s hybrid plenary session September 20, 2021, Angara said aside from extending the voter registration, he also urges the provincial Comelec to follow the national Comelec and provide special privileges to senior citizens and persons with disabilities to ease the fear of registering. “I am not really sure what is the reason for not wanting to extend. Certainly, I think the numerous lockdowns really set us back in many respects,” Angara said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)