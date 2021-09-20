Photo Release

September 20, 2021 Increasing age for statutory rape: Sen. Richard Gordon answers queries from his colleagues during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2332 or the act increasing the age for determining statutory rape and other acts of sexual abuse and exploitation Monday, September 20, 2021. “I think the points are all well taken. I particularly like the remarks of Sen. (Pia) Cayetano. We are talking about children and they deserve a second chance in life if they made a mistake,” Gordon said, referring to teenagers who are in a consensual intimate relationship. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)