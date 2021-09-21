Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Pharmally executive arrives at the Senate: Senate Sergeant-at-Arms MGen Rene C. Samonte (Ret.) and security staff escort Pharmally Pharmaceuticals Corporation Executive Linconn Ong inside the Senate building Tuesday, September 21, 2021. Ong was cited in contempt and ordered to be arrested by the Blue Ribbon Committee for evading questions during the September 10, 2021 hybrid inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19. (Senate PRIB Photos)