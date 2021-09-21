Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Two water franchise bills approved on second reading: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, weighs in on her colleagues' proposed amendments to bills seeking to grant franchises to water concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session September 21, 2021. House Bill No. (HBN) 9422, seeks to grant a franchise to Maynilad Water Services Inc. which covers the west zone service area of Metro Manila and Cavite while HBN 9423 seeks to grant a franchise to Manila Water Company which services the east zone of Metro Manila and Rizal. The two house bills were approved on second reading by the chamber. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)