Photo Release

September 21, 2021 New Canadian Ambassador Visits the Philippine Senate: Senate President Vicente Sotto III and Senator Panfilo Lacson welcome Canadian Ambassador Peter MacArthur to the Philippine Senate during the latter’s call on 20 September 2021. The Ambassador cited the warm relations between the two countries, now on its 72nd year, and our enduring cooperation in the political, economic, people-to-people and inter-parliamentary spheres. Senate President Sotto thanked the Ambassador for Canada’s Official Development Assistance to the Philippines and its timely humanitarian aid during natural calamities as well as for Canada’s contribution in our country’s fight against COVID-19. (Photo by Louie Millang/ Office of the Senate President)