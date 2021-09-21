Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Achieving 100% water sewerage and sanitation compliance: Sen. Pia Cayetano, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session September 21, 2021, proposes amendments to bills seeking to grant franchises to water concessionaires Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company to ensure compliance to water sanitation and sewerage. Cayetano, in her proposal, said “the grantee shall submit to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System a completion plan for the establishment and operation of water, sewerage and sanitation projects until 2037, which shall include periodic five-year targets, with the end goal of achieving 100 percent water sewerage and sanitation coverage by 2037.” Cayetano further said that the grantee should submit annual progress report of its compliance. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)