Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Gatchalian introduces amendment to franchise bill: Sen. Win Gatchalian, during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, September 21, 2021, introduces an amendment to House Bill No. (HBN) 9423, which seeks to grant a 25-year franchise to Manila Water Company. Gatchalian proposed that “in no case shall the income taxes due from the grantee, its successors and assignees be passed on to consumers.” Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services and sponsor of the bill, accepted the amendment. HBN 9423 was approved on second reading. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)