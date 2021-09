Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Sen. Pia's sponsorship on the bill lowering the tax rate for all private schools: Ways and Means Chair Senator Pia Cayetano sponsors the bill granting preferential tax rates to all private schools: "Private schools are the government’s partners in education. This partnership is even more crucial today, as our nation deals with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disrupted our educational systems and the formal learning of our current generation of students."