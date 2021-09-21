Photo Release

September 21, 2021 Zubiri sponsors bill seeking to extend voter registration: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors Senate Bill No. 2408 otherwise known as an Act Extending the Registration of Voters for the 2022 National and Local Elections during the plenary session Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The measure seeks to extend the voter registration period to October 31 this year to prevent the disenfranchisement of voters. Zubiri earlier said the month-long extension could make a big difference in accommodating people who want to register for the coming elections. Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon cited records which showed that an estimated 12 million eligible voters “would be ineligible” to vote because they could not register within the period prescribed by the Commission on Elections. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)