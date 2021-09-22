Photo Release

September 22, 2021 On building of coal plants: Finance Subcommittee I chairperson Sen. Imee Marcos presides over a virtual hearing on the proposed 2022 budget of the Climate Change Commission Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Marcos quizzed Climate Change Sec. Emmanuel De Guzman on the carbon footprint and the continuous building of coal plants in the country. “I find it very strange we have a Climate Change Commission and yet while the entire world is decarbonizing, we are building coal plants,” Marcos said. De Guzman said he would confer with the Department of Energy on the matter. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)