Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Zubiri raises issue of FLR funds: Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri gets the commitment of Exec. Sec. Salvador Medialdea to fast track the processing of ‘for later release’ or FLR appropriations during the Finance Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget of the Office of the President (OP) and the Presidential Management Staff Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Zubiri expressed dismay over projects needed to effect countryside development, which were declared FLR. He recounted an experience when a FLR was already cleared by the OP but the release was delayed in the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). “It will be very difficult for me to shepherd the budget when there are questions like these that hound us all the time. As a matter of fact, it is becoming to be very difficult for us, really now, to push things forward because of these questions,” Zubiri said. Medialdea admitted that his attention was called regarding the delays in the processing of FLR but committed to “do it faster this time.” Under the FLR, the DBM was directed not to release an appropriation unless cleared by the President. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)