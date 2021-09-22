Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Like a sunflower that persists even on dark days: Sen. Risa Hontiveros joins her colleagues in remembering the life of former Social Welfare and Development Sec. Corazon “Dinky” Soliman during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Hontiveros, who co-sponsors Senate Resolution No. 913, honoring Soliman for her invaluable contributions to the field of social work and the country, said the late secretary truly gave the best years of her life to social work and development, that even before she was appointed secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development during the administration of former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, she has spent many decades organizing peasant and urban poor communities all over the country to assert their rights. As head of the DSWD, Hontiveros said, she introduced high profile poverty alleviation programs like the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services or the Kalahi-CIDSS and the expanded Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps. “Thank you for your light source from the sun and that on dark days such as these, you taught us like sunflowers to source from each other. May a thousand of those sunflowers line your way to the great beyond. Rest in peace,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)