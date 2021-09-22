Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Koko pushes ‘Passport for Goods’ under ATA carnet system: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, asks his colleagues to adopt Senate Resolution No. 832 or the resolution concurring in the accession to the Convention on Temporary Admission, saying “it is timely, and it is necessary for it will redound to the benefit of our entrepreneurs, our service providers, the events sector, and our economy as a whole, especially as our nation recovers from the pandemic, and our people expand the horizons of opportunity, once again,” During Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session September 22, 2021, Pimentel explained that under the treaty, the ATA (admission temporaire/ temporary admission) carnet system, also referred to as ‘passport for goods,’ replaces national customs formalities with a system that facilitates the temporary admission and tax free and duty free importation of commercial samples, professional equipment, and articles for presentation or use in trade fair shows and exhibitions. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)