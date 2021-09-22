Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Working with Dinky: Sen. Joel Villanueva manifests his intention to be made co-author and co-sponsor of Senate Resolution No. 913 which seeks to honor the late former Social Welfare Secretary (DSWD) Dinky Soliman for her invaluable contributions to the field of social work and the country. “I personally experienced what it was like to work with the hard-working and passionate secretary of the DSWD, Dinky Soliman. I remember working closely with her under pressure during the Yolanda tragedy. Just like Sen. (Panfilo) Lacson, I was also tasked to be the repacking czar in the Visayas region. She will be missed. Thank you and goodbye, Sec. Dinky,” Villanueva said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 22, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)