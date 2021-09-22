Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Amending Public Service Act: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, accepts amendments to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 under Committee Report No. 191, or An Act Amending Commonwealth Act No. 146, otherwise known as the Public Service Act. Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during the period of amendments Wednesday, September 22, 2021, said that based on the provision of the bill, air carriers or common carriers are part of the public service and not defined as a public utility, and therefore allows 100 percent foreign ownership. Poe said air carriers are considered public service since it is engaged in transporting goods or passengers for compensation and offering their services to the public, adding that in the opening up of those industries, stringent measures have to be approved. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)