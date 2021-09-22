Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Regulating vapor products and heated tobacco products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, continues his defense of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2239 under Committee Report No. 265, or An Act Regulating the Importation, Manufacture, Sale, Packaging, Distribution, Use and Communication of Vapor Products and Heated Tobacco Products. Sen. Pia Cayetano asked Recto why the bill was referred to the Committee on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship and not the Health Committee. Recto explained that he had nothing to do with the referral of the measure although he looked at this as a consumer product with a health issue as well. He said the regulation of tobacco products is under an inter-agency which includes the Department of Trade and Industry. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)