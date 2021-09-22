Photo Release

September 22, 2021 E-cigarettes and vapes should be regulated from a health perspective: Sen. Pia Cayetano on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, insists that Congress should make sure that electronic cigarettes and vape products are regulated from the perspective of health care. Cayetano, during the interpellation period of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2239 or the Vaporized Nicotine Products Regulation Act, noted that while e-cigarettes and vapes are considered legitimate and a big revenue earner for the government, it is their job, as legislators, to look at the products from the perspective of health care. “It’s not as if we want to cut that source of revenue for our government, but that does not change my role, and I would hope our role as legislators to ensure that we have the best agency that is capable of regulating health concerns, to be on top of this,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)