September 22, 2021 Protecting Mt. Pulag: Sen. Cynthia Villar, chairperson of the Committee on Environment, Natural Resources and Climate Change, introduces several amendments to House Bill No. (HBN) 9325 or the Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape Act, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session September 22, 2021. The bill seeks to declare a parcel of land located in the municipalities of Kabayan, Bokod and Buguias in Benguet; Tinoc, Ifugao; and Kayapa, Nueva Vizcaya, a protected area with a category of protected landscape under the National Integrated Protected Areas System. HBN 9325 was passed on second reading. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)