Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Gatchalian presides over hybrid session: Sen. Win Gatchalian bangs the gavel as he presides over the continuation of the period of amendments of several House bills seeking to declare several areas in the country as protected areas under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS), during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The chamber approved on second reading House Bill No. (HBN) 9325 (Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape Act), HBN 9329 (Banao Protected Landscape Act), HBN 9327 (Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Act), HBN 9206 (Mt. Arayat Protected Landscape Act), and HBN 9326 (Naga-Kabasalan Protected Landscape Act) on second reading. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)