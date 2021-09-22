Photo Release

September 22, 2021 Creating Office of the Judicial Marshals: Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman of the Committee on Justice and Human Rights, opens the period of amendments of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1947 under Committee Report No. 150, or An Act Creating the Office of the Judiciary Marshals. One of the amendments introduced by Gordon during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, September 22, 2021, would ensure that the judicial marshal would act only in accordance with the law. Under the bill, judicial marshals shall be responsible for the safety of justices, judges, court officials and personnel, halls of justices, courthouses, court buildings and other court properties. Judicial marshals shall also ensure that court proceedings, trials, hearings, as well as judiciary seminars and meetings, are being conducted in an orderly manner. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)