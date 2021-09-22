Photo Release



Revilla sinuportahan ang pagkakatalaga kay Mendoza: NAGPAHAYAG ng manifestation of support si Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. hinggil sa pagkakatalaga kay Hon. Jose Catral Mendoza sa isinagawang pagdinig ng Commission on Appointments sa Senado.

“I would like to spread into the records my full support on the Ad interim appointment of Hon. Jose Catral Mendoza as Member, representing the retired Justices of the Supreme Court, at the Judicial and Bar Council” bungad ni Revilla.

Sinabi pa ni Revilla na buo ang kumpiyansa niya sa kuwalipikasyon at pagkatao ni Mendoza dahil sa malawak nitong karanasan at kakayahan sa batas.

“Wala po akong kwestiyon sa kanyang pagkakatalaga bilang miyembro ng JBC. We are fully supportive of Associate Justice Mendoza” dagdag pa ni Revilla.